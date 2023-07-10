BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – What was anticipated as a hearing in court with hours of testimony ended almost as quickly as it began.

Michelle Firman, her daughter Taylor Moore and her boyfriend Malcolm Carter were using a home on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman to rent out their backyard and pool for a fee to generate income. According to court documents, the defendants hosted a party there on Memorial Day and had been planning another for July 1 when trustees took them to court.

“Township’s position is that this is a commercial event center. It’s not zoned for that in this area. This is a residential area,” said Attorney Matt Vansuch.

While both sides agreed to let Judge R. Scott Krichbaum determine whether or not the parties violate local restrictions, the township’s lawyer said similar cases are popping up across the country.

“Basically, the Airbnb of backyards, and are people going to be allowed to rent out their pools?” Vansuch asked.

For now, both sides will submit documents over the next two weeks, and the defendants agreed not to host any other parties at this address until the judge makes a ruling.

“The defendants are reminded that order is still in place and needs to be followed,” Vansuch said.

Although the defendants left without talking to WKBN, Vansuch said this probably won’t be the last time a case like this comes to court in Ohio.

“I think what I heard is about 100 jurisdictions where people have rented, and so it’s becoming an issue that will not be resolved just in this case,” he said.