BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, turning him over to the custody of his parent, after reports that he threatened an employee at the mall and had an airsoft gun.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Buffalo Wild Wings for reports that two suspects involved in an incident at the Southern Park Mall were there with loaded airsoft guns.

According to a police report, the suspects ran from officers toward Newton and Woodview avenues. Officers lost sight of one of the suspects but stopped the other one, a 13-year-old boy.

Police said they received a report from an employee at the mall that two suspects had been acting suspiciously at a vape shop in the mall. A mall security guard said the suspects ran from her as she approached them and the suspect who was later arrested by police told her to “come get some” and motioned to the bookbag he was carrying as if he had a weapon.

Police said the boy did have a loaded airsoft gun in the bag when he was arrested. The gun had its orange tip removed, which police noted made it look more like a real weapon.

He also had vape products, but the products weren’t sold at the store where he was said to be acting suspiciously, the report stated.

The teenager is charged with underage possession of tobacco products, menacing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.