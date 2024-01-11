BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Teachers with special projects in the Boardman School District received grant money to help bring their ideas to life.

Twenty-six educators and staff at Boardman were awarded $26,000 in grants, thanks to the Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence. This money will buy new equipment, books and supplies for students in the Boardman district.

Kindergarten teacher Shana Higgins helped write a grant for STEM bins. The bins have games that engage students’ problem-solving skills and creativity.

“Just working together, not always on the iPad or the computer. These aren’t materials that we get gifted as teachers when you start,” Higgins said. “We just have the basic textbooks, pencils, so having these materials are fun and exciting for the kids and gets them interested in learning.”

Another project will buy new nonfiction books. English teacher Jenefer Basista says it’s a struggle for honors students to grow, but her last grant to purchase new books changed that.

“I see the gifted readers all day long. They’re already at the ceiling, so it’s a little bit more difficult to show growth,” Basista said. “For the last couple of years, I’ve struggled with that as a teacher, and last year I had great success.”

Health teacher Kendal Daltorio’s project is aimed toward CPR training and certification. The grant will buy new adult- and infant-sized manikins.

“I think that it’s just helpful, because you can save so many lives. I always tell my student, even if you aren’t certified and you learn how to do CPR, you can still perform CPR,” Daltorio said.

More grants were awarded to social and emotional projects, including a “Sensory Store” and a “First Tee School” golf program for elementary students.