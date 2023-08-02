BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital threw a sweet 16 party Wednesday to celebrate its length of service to the community.

The party had food, music, prizes and more to recognize the work of the staff and associates.

The hospital opened in 2007 along Market Street. It had a major expansion in 2012, adding a 7-story inpatient bed tower.

The mission has remained the same — to improve the health and well-being of the community while bringing good medical care to those in need.

“It’s hard to believe where we’ve come from over the last several years and the amount of units expansion; and the nursing we’ve expanded; and physicians in relation to that,” said Brian Wharry, vice president of nursing. “The progress that this hospital has made and the impact we’re making in our Mahoning County area and Columbiana County and Trumbull County is really amazing.”

The Sisters of the Humility of Mary opened St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in 1911. Today, the Boardman hospital does more than 1,000 surgical procedures every year with the help of robots.