BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle with hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas purchases reportedly inside.

A police report states a woman and her boyfriend approached an officer and told him that the car they had been driving, a black 2019 Hyundai Tuscon registered to her father, had been stolen from the parking lot of Double Bogey’s Bar and Grill at 7401 Market Street.

The reported theft allegedly happened between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.

The officer followed the couple to where the car had been parked, according to the report, where he observed broken, tinted glass, along with a piece of a door handle from the vehicle. The officer determined that the rear window had been broken.

The report states that the vehicle had been locked and the keys were not inside. He was told by the victim that there was about $1,000 of newly purchased Christmas merchandise inside.

The officer noted in the report that the rear license plate bracket of the vehicle reads “Mohican Hills Gold Club,” according to the victim.