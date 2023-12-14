BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested a man on charges of alleged identity fraud, forgery, tampering with records and possession of criminal tools.

Police say the charges stemmed from an incident that happened at the Ohio BMV office on Boardman Canfield Road around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, where a caller reported a man was attempting to get a driver’s license/ID in the name of a deceased person, per BMV records.

The caller described the suspect as a man wearing “Side Show Bob Wig” and a black hooded sweatshirt with an orange hooded sweatshirt underneath.

After locating the suspect, officers pulled him aside to question him about why he was there, according to the police report. The suspect stated that he was there to get an ID. Police say he identified himself and presented a Social Security card, birth certificate and a W-2. Police confirmed that the documents were for a person listed as deceased.

After the suspect was placed under arrest, police removed the wig he was wearing in an attempt to identify him, but he refused to answer any more questions, according to the report.

During the arrest, police discovered that the suspect was also in possession of at least two other driver’s licenses — one in the name of Neil R. Kennedy — and a copy of a license with a Social Security number printed on it. The items were placed into evidence, along with credit cards in Kennedy’s name.

He was booked on the scene as “John Doe,” according to the report, and was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. Police later confirmed his identity as Kennedy.

He’s due in court in Boardman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.