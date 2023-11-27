BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Youngstown man on a warrant for a burglary charge, related to an incident in September.

Police in Struthers arrested Lamar Hough, 36, on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the charge stems from a reported burglary in the 100 block of Argyle Avenue in Boardman around midnight Sept. 4.

A man called police to report that two men broke into his house while he was out of town, and his surveillance video showed the burglary. The man said he yelled at the men through his camera, and they appeared to have left through the kitchen.

Police arrived to find a door open and the window next to the door shattered. Blood led into the home and through the kitchen, according to the report.

A K-9 tracked a scent from the home to the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, where police found fresh tire marks in the grass next to the driveway.

The man who lived in the home talked to police when he was back home the next day, saying he noticed a small safe had been stolen by the burglars. The safe was hidden so he said the burglars must have had prior knowledge of where it was located.

The report does not say how police connected Hough to the crime.

Hough is expected to appear in court Tuesday on the charge.