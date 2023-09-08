BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven past the Southern Park Mall, you’ve probably noticed a giant tent in the parking lot.

This weekend, you can catch performances of Paranormal Cirque. It’s an adult cabaret acrobatic show with a spooky theme.

We sent a crew down to find out what the show is all about.

“We have over here tons of vampires. We got zombies. A lot of underground and underworld creatures directly in reality for everybody,” said Rox Midi, spokesperson and performer.

The show is rated R and recommended for adult audiences.

They have tickets for Saturday and Sunday available.

Next weekend, they will be in Grove City.