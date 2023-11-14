BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Boardman, a scuffle over a sidewalk lighting display has been making waves on social media. But now, the homeowner behind the popular holiday attraction thinks he has found a solution.

Kenny Moore loves to deck the halls…

“We’re just a big Christmas family. It’s our deal,” he said.

…and pretty much anything else on the property.

“When I bought the house, one of the reasons I bought it was because it had a corner lot, and I knew what I could do with the sidewalks,” Moore said.

For the last seven years, Moore’s lighting display has been a holiday hit in the neighborhood.

“It was kind of like my Christmas vision for the kids to be able to walk through,” he said.

Until this year, when an unexpected letter arrived from the Boardman Township Zoning Board.

“It sucked a lot of the joy out of it for us, for sure,” Moore said.

Moore’s lights were in violation and hefty fines threatened to derail his fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.

“The neighbor has put a display up and it overarches the sidewalk and starts to cut into the right of way. Typically, no decorations, nothing in the right of way is allowed or permitted through the code. One, it’s a liability issue,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.

Fortunately, there is a solution. Moore can get a special event permit for the display and is looking at taking out an insurance policy to cover any liability concerns.

“It would be hard to imagine not doing it, that’s for sure,” Moore said.

Backed by his neighbors, Moore has even reached out for support from some of the castmates of his favorite movie, “A Christmas Story.”

If loving Christmas is wrong, Moore doesn’t want to be “light.”

“I couldn’t imagine doing Christmas without doing my light display. It just wouldn’t be the same,” he said.