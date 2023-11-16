BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ahead of Black Friday, small businesses are encouraging shoppers to support local businesses with Pink Friday.

Ivory and Birch is one local boutique participating in the movement, which aims to give small shops a chance to get holiday sales before big stores have deals.

To celebrate, the boutique is holding a raffle and giveaway with some other local businesses.

Ivory and Birch first started doing Pink Friday last year. Owner Deloran Thompson said she’s excited to see people support them and invest in local businesses.

“It just means so much more to us than these big companies. We’re the ones sponsoring the soccer teams. We’re the ones going to the events and showing up for our community, so it means a lot when people reciprocate,” Thompson said.

Though Ivory and Birch has been celebrating all week, the start of Pink Friday is Nov. 17.