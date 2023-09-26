BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is in Boardman Tuesday, making a push to secure full Social Security benefits for first responders.

Tuesday morning, he met with local firefighters and law enforcement officers who are some of the 240,000 Ohioans who are prevented from full benefits because they get a public sector pension. Instead, they get reduced assistance due to two laws from the 1970s and 80s.

Those affected include many Ohio firefighters, police officers, teachers and widows.

Senator Brown wants to end restrictions through the bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Kristen McFarland contributed to this report.