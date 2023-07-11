BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two adults said they plan to file charges against each other after a fight broke out at a girls softball tournament in Boardman.

Officers were called about 6:42 p.m. Sunday to the Field of Dreams on McClurg Road on reports of an assault.

A father told police that another man was cursing at his team and making derogatory remarks about his daughter and that the man was following his daughter’s team from field to field, the report stated.

The father approached the man and told him to stay away and a fight ensued. Both men fell to the ground, including a third person who tried to intervene, the report stated.

The man who was following the team told police that he heard others making disrespectful remarks to his daughter and her team, too, and that’s when he returned the insults but couldn’t remember what he said, the report stated.

Police interviewed other witnesses but could not determine who was the aggressor.

A report was filed to be forwarded to detectives. Both men said they intend to pursue charges and will obtain a protection order against the other.