BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thousands have lost power in Mahoning County and a local elementary school has closed on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Boardman Local School District said that Robinwood Lane Elementary has closed for the day after electrical issues caused heating issues and this resulted in there being smoke in the building.

Firefighters are on the scene.

According to First Energy, over 1,500 people are without power in Boardman Township and about 90 people are without power in Youngstown. Power is expected to be restored at 10 a.m.

First Energy has not said what caused the outages. It is not known whether the power outages and elementary school electrical issues are related incidents.