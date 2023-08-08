BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A report was filed with Boardman Township Police Department after a woman says she heard someone yelling profanities before running over a sign in her yard.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of Squirrel Hill Court after a woman reported hearing someone yell, “F*** the deer,” around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Reports state the woman woke up to find tire marks in her yard and saw that someone had run over her “Save the Deer” sign.

The woman also found an unopened can of Coors Light beer next to her bushes.

“Save the Deer” signs have popped up around Boardman following a push to control the deer population at Mill Creek Park.

In April, the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners approved a culling program to cut down the population of deer in the park, saying it has been overrun with deer, but the decision is the subject of potential legal action by those who want to protect the deer.

No suspects have been identified at this time in the vandalism of the local woman’s sign.