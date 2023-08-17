BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Saint John’s Summer Greek Food Festival is making its return this weekend in Boardman, but there are some changes this year.

Everything is set up outside for the festival, also known as the Glendi, Thursday morning. This year they’ve expanded the festival to Thursday.

In 2023, they’re doing the outdoor menu for Thursday only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They are serving tons of local favorites. The full festival starts Friday.

WKBN spoke with the co-chair Anthony Orologas who said it’s an important way for the church to share its heritage.

“We show our food, you know everybody loves Greek food, our culture through our music and our dance,” Orologas said.

This year, they also have live Greek music and their very own traditional dance group.

“We will be performing a variety of four different dances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So the children are very excited to display their efforts,” Orologos said.

In addition to Thursday’s outdoor menu day, The full festival runs from Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is from Noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.