BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ribs-N-Rock festival is returning to Southern Park Mall this summer for its fourth year, featuring rib cook-offs and popular bands.

The event kicks off at noon on Thursday and runs through Saturday, June 24 at the DeBartolo Commons. Gates open at noon each day with free admission until 3 p.m., at which point admission is $7. Gates close at 11 p.m.

Rib cook-off contenders include The Texas Outlaws, Barry Dyngles, Sweet Home BBQ, Chilli’s Grill & Bar and Texas Thunder BBQ.

In addition to ribs and barbecue, there will be fair food of all varieties.

The entertainment lineups are as follows:

Thursday

Bad Juju at 5 p.m.

Triple Threat at 6:30 p.m.

The Clarks at 8 p.m.

Friday

Negative Zen at 5 p.m.

No Funk No Justice at 6 p.m.

RDNA at 7:30 p.m.

Fuel at 9 p.m.

Saturday

Turbo Lovers at 5 p.m.

Youngstown’s Epic Band at 6:15 p.m.

A.C. & The Heath at 7:30 p.m.

Gin Blossoms at 9 p.m.

The cost of admission includes the concerts. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, cash only.