BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents were forced to evacuate a Boardman apartment building on Saturday after authorities say someone set off a firework inside the building.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to an apartment building on the 900 block of Cook Avenue for reports of a possible explosion in the hallway.

Reports state when officers arrived on scene, they observed smoke pouring out of the doorway and several of the residents evacuating. Police then assisted with the evacuation of the remaining residents.

Boardman Fire Department investigated the inside of the apartment building and reported locating the remains of what appeared to be a firework. It reported that nothing was caught on fire within the building and that the smoke was a result of the firework going off.

The mailbox for one of the apartments was also found destroyed with firework debris located near it, reports state.

Police spoke with a resident who stated she was asleep when she heard a loud boom followed by the fire alarm going off and called 911. Another resident told police he heard two loud booms, which he stated sounded like fireworks, and reported that his mother witnessed a flash when the booms were heard.

The residents who had their mailbox destroyed stated they did not hear any sounds and do not know of anyone who would do it.