BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)– A Warren woman is facing several charges, including assault on a police officer, in Boardman.

According to police, Zoe Lovins-Clipse, 21, was pulled over just after 2 a.m. Monday on Midlothian Boulevard near Interstate 680.

Officers noticed that the woman had glossy eyes and that an odor of alcohol was coming from her vehicle, according to a police report. Police said she told them that she was trying to get to Steel City Bar.

Reports said that she stepped out of her vehicle and said, “You want to make sure I’m not f*** drunk, right”?

Police said that Lovins-Clipse was argumentative and refused to participate in field sobriety tests. She went limp during her arrest, so officers had to lift her inside the cruiser, according to the report, and she wouldn’t move her head so that officers could close the door.

During the transport, officers said that Lovins-Clipse was kicking her legs several times in the direction of officers as she was attempting to exit the vehicle.

Lovins-Clipse was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. She was also charged with OVI because she refused to take a breath test.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday morning.