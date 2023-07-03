BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old was arrested after police say he took them on a high-speed chase through several main roads in Boardman.

Justin Musch of Struthers is charged with failure to comply, OVI and offense involving underage person.

According to a report, police say Musch was speeding southbound on Market Street near the Sunoco gas station. When police noticed his speed, an officer pulled out behind him.

Officers say he began accelerating more, hitting up to 65 mph.

Once Musch reached the Market Street and Boardman-Canfield Road intersection, he made a right-hand turn. At that point, the officer turned on his lights and sirens but says Musch kept going, reaching speeds over 100 mph, according to the report.

Although the roads were not busy, the officer says he was a danger to others. Right when the officer was told to terminate the chase, Musch pulled over near West Golf Drive, the report says.

The report says at gunpoint, the officer ordered Musch to throw his keys out the window and to get out of his car with his hands up, to which he complied.

When the officer asked him why he was going so fast and wouldn’t pull over, he told the officer he was trying to meet his friends at Taco Bell and didn’t notice the police car pulling him over at first.

The report states the officer noticed a smell of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test, which Musch failed. He also had a blood alcohol level of 1.59, nearly twice the legal limit.

Musch is scheduled to be arraigned on July 6.