BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is facing child-endangering charges after a report from a school guidance counselor about injuries found on a student.

Police arrested Sequette Clark, 51, at her home on Monday afternoon.

An officer met with the guidance counselor and the student earlier on Monday. The student reported that Clark struck her repeatedly with an extension cord the prior day while disciplining her, according to a police report.

Police said the girl had over 20 to 30 “red lashing marks” on her shoulders and arms. Police also noted in the report that the girl had bruising and red marks on her legs.

According to the report, another adult — whose name was redacted from the report — also witnessed the incident and retrieved the extension cord used by Clark.

Investigators took photos of the girl’s injuries and notified Children Services.

Clark was scheduled for arraignment on the charges Tuesday morning.