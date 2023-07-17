BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a high-speed police chase led them through Boardman on Thursday.

According to a police report, while on patrol, an officer observed a dirtbike without any headlights, license plate or tail lights.

When the officer attempted to stop the dirtbike, the suspect began to speed off, initiating a chase, the report stated.

The dirtbike sped down Afton and South Avenues, reaching speeds up to 80 mph. The pursuit was terminated as the dirtbike traveled along South Avenue.

Due to recent reports about a reckless dirtbike driver on Mathews Road, officers interviewed a local resident who reported knowing where the suspect stored the bike.

According to police, they noticed the dirtbike leaning up against a carport in the 400 block of Mathews Rd.

While investigating the bike, a resident of the apartments there pulled into the driveway and was questioned by police. The resident then left without entering their home, driving away, the report stated.

Before the dirtbike could be towed, the tow truck driver told police that the dirtbike looked like one that had been stolen in Youngstown and posted on Facebook. It could not be registered as stolen at the time as officers lacked a VIN number for the dirtbike, the report stated.

The recovered dirtbike was a Kawasaki KX250 that had been painted black.

Police are still investigating.