BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A rally on Wednesday evening took place in Boardman to raise awareness for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel/Hamas conflict.

About 100 people were lining half a block of Route 224 in front of the Southern Park Mall around 6:30 p.m.

Their message? The issue in the Middle East didn’t start earlier this month. Rather, it started 75 years ago.

The group doesn’t support what Hamas is doing but is spreading awareness about what they say is Israel’s oppression of Palestine.

“People in Gaza don’t have a voice to speak up. They want the world to see you because you are their voice. This is why we try so hard to get the message out there and the awareness of Palestinians and what they go through,” said protest organizer Hala Kahlil.

Kahlil says she has lived in Palestine from a young age before moving to the Valley three years ago, and still has family there. She says if people want to help here, they can learn the history of Palestine and attend protests like Wednesday evenings.