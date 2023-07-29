BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Fireworks are set to light up the sky at Boardman Park Saturday night after a 3-week raincheck.

Fireworks are set to take place Saturday at 9:30 p.m. following Family Night, which features an entertainer performance at 6:30 and Rudy and The Professionals at 7:30.

The Boardman Township Independence Day fireworks display was initially scheduled for July 8 but had to be postponed due to inclement weather and technical difficulties, according to Boardman Township Park.

The annual celebration has been going on for decades. This year, it honored Boardman Township Park’s former executive director Dan Slagle, who recently passed after 50 years with the park.

Boardman Township Park will host fireworks again Sept. 9 for Boardman Community Day.