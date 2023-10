BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A power outage has closed the Walmart location in Boardman.

The retailer posted a message on its Facebook page Monday saying that the store on Doral Drive is closed “until further notice” because of the outage.

First Energy said they are pinpointing an outage in the plaza and that service should be restored by 12:30 p.m.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.