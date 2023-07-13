BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a break-in at another local Mexican restaurant — this time, in Boardman.

The break-in was reported a day after one at El Jalapeno in Niles on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether they’re connected, but Boardman police noted the Niles burglary in their report.

Officers were called to Los Gallos on Boardman Canfield Road just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm that was going off. Police arrived to find a door open that had pry marks near the deadbolt.

When they went inside, officers found evidence that a surveillance system had been damaged. An office door appeared to have been forced open and just outside was an empty cash drawer, notebook, plastic bag and small bottle of liquor.

Officers tried to contact the keyholder of the business but were unable to at the time that the report was filed.

Officers did a courtesy check of the nearby El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant.

The incident remains under investigation.