BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Boardman police told First News that a man has died after a shooting incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Market Street near Indianola Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Boardman police discovered a car with an unresponsive driver that had been shot multiple times, Boardman Chief Todd Werth told First News.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No identity has been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.