BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local coffee shop with several locations will soon be serving its brews across state lines.

Stone Fruit Coffee and Steel Valley Brew Works owner Josh Langenheim announced the new location on Thursday. He says it has been months in the making.

“We’re very excited to bring what we do here in Youngstown now to Ann Arbor, Michigan,” Langenheim said.

Langenheim says when the owners of the Foundry Lofts tried his coffee and offered him a space, the opportunity was too good to turn down. The project has been in the works for three months.

“So Stone Fruit is dry and Steel Valley Brew Works is a place where we’ve meshed those two together. So imagine those two businesses now on a 2,500 square foot scale instead of a 12,000 square foot scale,” Langenheim said.

The Boardman native says when he opened his first Stone Fruit location eight years ago, he never imagined the business would bloom into this opportunity.

“This is a labor of love and this is a lot of work. It’s amazing what happens when you simply don’t stop and when you surround yourself with like-minded people and you surround yourself with a team that motivates you and pushes you,” Langenheim said.

As for continuing to expand and add locations out of state? Langenheim is not sure. He wants to see how the Ann Arbor location goes, and though the contract is signed, there’s not an opening date quite yet.

“I take it very seriously. I am going to show Ann Arbor what this Youngstown guy and this Youngstown company is made of,” Langenheim said.