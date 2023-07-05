BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were able to surmise by the golf gear a driver was wearing and the poker chips found in his pocket what preceded a crash in Boardman Monday evening.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Ewing Road where they found a utility pole snapped in half and a driver outside of a GMC Terrain, with the airbags deployed, staring at the SUV.

Officers saw tire tracks through the yard of a home, through where the utility pole once stood, and lead up to the SUV in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on, according to the police report.

Officers approached the driver, later identified as 52-year-old James Gilbert, who said that he had been going about 50 miles an hour on the residential road but couldn’t tell officers why he was going so fast, the report stated.

Officers noted that Gilbert was swaying, appeared confused, smelled of alcohol and had watery eyes. He was dressed in golf attire, with a glove sticking out of his back pocket, the report stated.

Gilbert failed a field sobriety test, and a search uncovered poker chips in his pocket, according to the police report.

Officers say Gilbert admitted to “drinking beers” with friends while at a nearby golf outing, the report stated. He was issued a citation for OVI and operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control.

Residents near the accident lost power. Ohio Edison was called and service was restored, the report stated.