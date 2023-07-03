BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday night and released the statistics on Monday.

Members from six different agencies participated in the June 30 sobriety checkpoint conducted on U.S. 224 near the East Golf Hike and Bike trail lot from 10 p.m. through 2 a.m.

A total of 932 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, resulting in the following:

1 OVI arrest

1 summons for driving under suspensions

1 arrest on an active warrant

1 arrest for drug abuse

4 summons for drug paraphernalia

1 speed citation

1 felony arrest for drug trafficking

1 felony arrest for drug abuse

The OVI task force is funded by a federal grant administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.