BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were arrested while one remains at large after they attempted to steal from Home Depot and then flee police, according to reports.

Boardman police responded to Home Depot on Southern Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that three males entered the store with a duffel bag. A loss prevention employee recognized the men from other stores that were “victimized” by them and immediately called police, reports state.

Police were informed that the males were an out-of-state “theft crew” that steal large quantities of circuit breakers and then flees police, according to reports.

Reports state one of the males climbed a shelf in the electrical components aisle and passed down two totes worth of circuit breakers and then collected a few additional items including charcoal and a camera sensor. As the males attempted to leave the store, reports state they caught sight of the approaching police vehicle and all ran in different directions, leaving the items behind.

One of the men, Ion Laurentiu, 24, was detained in the Home Depot parking lot after attempting to flee when he spotted police, reports state.

Another male, identified as “John Doe,” ran along the Southern Boulevard railroad tracks and continued to evade police until an off-duty Liberty police officer detained him in a front yard of a Southern Boulevard home.

Reports state neither Laurentiu nor Doe claimed to speak English.

The third suspect fled the scene and was never spotted by officers, however, photographs of the suspect were provided to police by Home Depot Loss Prevention.

Laurentiu, of Washington, had keys to a vehicle bearing an Arizona license plate that was impounded to be inventoried. In the car, 10 boxes of circuit breakers confirmed to be stolen from Lowe’s in Niles, were seized as evidence.

All of the items taken by the suspects were returned to Home Depot, consisting of 84 various items totaling $5,313.73 reports state.

Laurentiu is facing charges of receiving stolen property, complicity to theft and obstructing official business. He was arraigned Thursday where no plea was accepted. A preliminary hearing is set for July 6 at 4:30 p.m. He is currently being held without bond.

Doe claimed to be a juvenile, so he was lodged in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center where he faces charges of theft and obstructing official business.

Laurentiu and Doe both identified themselves as Romanian citizens, according to reports.