BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening date has been set for a new bargain grocery store in Boardman.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening Nov. 16 on Boardman Poland Road, in the plaza next to Party Place and Harbor Freight.

Plans for the new store were announced earlier this year.

The store is operated by Eric and Sarah Senges, who also have a location in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and in California.

The idea behind the business is to provide savings on name-brand groceries.

“We’re so excited to open our very first location in Ohio, which is a huge milestone for us,” said

R.J. Sheedy, president and CEO of Grocery Outlet, Inc. “After the success we’ve had in the Mid-Atlantic, we’re eager to expand to the Midwest and make high-quality, affordable groceries

more accessible to the community.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Eric and Sarah Senges will donate to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

They’re also offering giveaways to the first 100 customers on the opening day, as well as a contest to win $1,000 in groceries with entry opportunities through Dec. 14.