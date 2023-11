BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and firefighters were called to a three-vehicle crash at a busy Boardman intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews and OSHP were called to the intersection of Market Street and U.S. 224 around 12:15 p.m.

Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The cause of the accident was not given.

The area is now clear.