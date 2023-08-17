BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large number of residents have reported car thefts, break-ins and attempted break-ins to the Boardman Police Department this week.

Many of the vehicles stolen this week placed in the top 10 list of most-stolen vehicles in Ohio. It is not only the Boardman area that is affected, as First News has received many reports of cars being stolen across the Valley this summer.

Monday Reports

Boardman police were called to the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue for reports of an attempted theft of a car. Reports state the owner of a Kia Soul went to unlock his car around 6 a.m. Monday when he noticed that the rear driver’s side window had been broken and someone had peeled the plastic cover off the steering column in an attempt to steal the car, reports state. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

Tuesday Reports

Police detained three teenagers on Tuesday just before 2 a.m. after a man reported seeing three individuals dressed in all black in the Schwebel’s parking lot looking into a Kia Forte before one of the teens began hitting the driver’s side window with an unknown object. Reports state the man called out to the teens, who quickly left the lot before later being apprehended by police.

Reports state two of the teens, one 14 years old and the other 15, were found with screwdrivers tucked into the waistband of their pants. All three teens were charged with criminal trespass and received a citation for curfew. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were also charged with possession of criminal tools.

Also on Tuesday, police responded to the 6000 block of Applecrest Court for reports of a car break-in. The owner of the car told police that his wallet containing his credit cards and driver’s license was stolen, and someone attempted to make a purchase with the cards. The man told police his car was unlocked at the time of the theft.

Wednesday Reports

On Wednesday, a woman reported her car was stolen while she was at work. Reports state the owner of a Hyundai Elantra told police she was working in the 3900 block of Sunset Boulevard, parked around 11:30 p.m., and later came out and found her car missing around 5:45 a.m.

Later in the day, police discovered the stolen car parked in a vacant drive at the 3900 block of Southern Boulevard with the rear driver’s side window broken, reports state. The vehicle was processed for evidence and its owner was informed.

Also on Wednesday, police responded to the 400 block of Mathews Road for reports of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle told police her Kia Sorento was stolen sometime in the timeframe of after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The owner told police the vehicle was left unlocked and she was in possession of the keys.

Later in the day, police found the car behind an abandoned building at the corner of W. Princeton Avenue and Hillman Street. Reports did not state if there was any damage to the vehicle.

Editor’s Note: This article’s purpose is not to connect the various incidents, but to make the public aware of them so they are better informed and take efforts to protect their vehicles.