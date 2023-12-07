YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury declined charges in the case against a nurse, accused of abusing a patient in October.

La Donna Saulsberry had been charged with patient abuse, but the grand jury returned a no bill in the case on Thursday. Grand jury proceedings are not public so it is not known why a charge was not recommended in the case.

A report from the Boardman Police Department stated that Saulsberry and a 54-year-old patient were arguing over medication. The report states that police were told by another patient that the nurse pushed the patient up against the wall, choking her.

An employee of the nursing home told police that the patient swung at Saulsberry before she pushed the patient against the wall and used her forearm to hold her against the wall and restrain her, according to the report.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.