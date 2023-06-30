BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new concrete statue business is now open in Boardman.

Concrete Statues by M&J Crown LLC hosted its open house and ribbon cutting on Friday. The community had the chance to check out the new shop and participate in basket raffles donated by small local businesses.

Concrete statuary is the store’s focus with a specialty in memorial benches. The owners previously owned the shop Cobblestone Corner, which sat on Market Street.

“We ran that together for about four years and unfortunately, a little over a year ago, we lost everything,” said co-owner Jackie Fercana.

All the statues are made at the store and the owners are so excited to share their work with the community.