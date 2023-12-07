BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police took a bag of marijuana for evidence after it was dropped in a donation box for a private Christmas light display.

Officers were called Wednesday to a house on Wood Avenue. A person who lived at the home said he checked the donation box that evening and found some dollar bills and a bag containing five marijuana buds.

He said he last checked the box at 11 a.m. and discovered the marijuana at about 7 p.m.

Police took the marijuana to properly dispose of it, according to a police report.