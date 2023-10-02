BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a warrant for domestic violence and endangering children has been arrested after police say he was involved in another incident over the weekend.

A warrant was issued for Katavian Rivers-Soloman, 24, on Aug. 23 for charges of domestic violence and endangering children, tied to an Aug. 9 incident. Rivers-Soloman was arrested Saturday afternoon after police were dispatched for a fight.

When police arrived at the home on the 700 block of Wildwood Drive on Saturday, they found Rivers-Soloman with a woman. The woman told police she and another unidentified female were at the residence to visit and Rivers-Soloman became combative when the two were going to leave for the day, reports state.

The woman told police Rivers-Soloman grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall and began choking her, reports state. The woman told police she punched Rivers-Soloman in the face during the struggle.

Rivers-Soloman told police the woman became upset and began verbally fighting before the fight turned physical, reports state. He told police he did not strike or attempt to strangle the woman, reports state.

Based on the warrant issued on domestic violence charges, the statements given and the visible injuries on both parties, police determined Rivers-Soloman to be the “primary physical aggressor” and he was placed under arrest, reports state. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence and strangulation, as well as the active warrant for his arrest.

In August, police responded to Akron Children’s Hospital after a member of hospital staff informed police that a patient was a victim of abuse. The victim told police that Rivers-Soloman was responsible for the injuries, reports state. The victim told police Rivers-Soloman had hit their stomach and backside in the past and hit them in the face with a shoe the day before, leaving bruises that police noted in the report.

Rivers-Soloman is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for arraignment.