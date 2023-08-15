YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for robbing a Boardman credit union last year.

Tawaun Gordon, 27, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison in connection to the May 27, 2022, robbery of the 717 Credit Union. He was given credit for time served and will also serve three years of probation when he is released.

He pleaded guilty in May to one charge of bank robbery.

Investigators say Gordon went into the credit union on California Avenue and gave a teller a note demanding $5,000. They say he acted like he had a gun. He then left with the money.

Gordon was arrested in January 2023 and has been in the Mahoning County Jail ever since.

Gordon said in his sentencing memorandum that he lived a childhood of poverty “riddled with drugs and violence.” He said he began using marijuana at 12 years old and witnessed the murder of his friend at a bar in Youngstown. He said that he has always held a job and wants to participate in counseling while incarcerated.

Gordon also said that he has three children he is involved with and has tight family bonds with his mother, father and siblings.