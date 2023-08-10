BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)– Police said a man turned himself in on Tuesday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a former coworker.

Corey Bufford, of Youngstown, has been charged with sexual imposition.

Police said the woman told investigators that Bufford touched her inappropriately on June 10. After telling Bufford to stop, the woman told police that Bufford threatened to throw her down the stairs and “have sex with [her] without [her] consent.”

The woman said Bufford was fired after she reported the incident to a manager.

The victim originally came to police to report that she had been hit by a car and she believed the incidents to be connected. No charges have been filed against Bufford in relation to that incident.

According to court records, Bufford pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and his bond was set at $2,500. His pre-trial is scheduled for August 29 at 9 a.m.