BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of taking pictures off the phone of a woman who was looking at a car at the dealership where the man worked was placed on probation Tuesday.

Additionally, John Litman, 40, was also fined court costs after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman to misdemeanor charges of telephone harassment, voyeurism and unauthorized use of property.

A felony charge of pandering obscenity was dismissed in October,

In July, Boardman police began investigating after a woman went to investigators and told them that six photographs and two videos were taken off of her cellular phone. The report said that the victim was purchasing a vehicle at a dealership on July 19.

Police said that Litman had asked to have the victim’s phone so that he could connect her Bluetooth to her new vehicle. Reports said that Litman transferred six photographs and two videos of the victim to a phone number that the victim believes is Litman’s number.