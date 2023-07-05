BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A township man on probation after pleading guilty to abduction and another charge earlier this year is back in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he harassed a family and led police on a short chase.

Matthew Reisen, 41, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

On Feb. 7, Reisen was placed on probation for four years after pleading guilty Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to abduction, a third-degree felony and criminal trespass into a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, stemming from an incident in October 2021 when two women claimed he tried to rob them in the 7500 block of Parkside Drive.

Tuesday, police were called about 10:50 p.m. to a home in the 7300 block of Parkside Drive for a complaint of a man who kept driving by and telling the people outside the house it did not belong to them and when he would stop, he would refuse to leave.

At one point, he would only leave after he told the homeowner he would go if offered a beer, and at another time, he was caught trying to hide, reports said.

Just after officers arrived, reports said Reisen drove by but would not stop when police asked him to. They chased him for just under a mile before he pulled into the drive of his own house nearby.

Reports said Reisen told police he was trying to “protect his neighborhood.” He smelled of alcohol but refused to take a breath test, reports said. A records check found that Reisen was also convicted of an OVI in 2006.