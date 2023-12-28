BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man faces multiple charges after spitting on a first responder who was trying to evaluate him following an incident at the Southern Park Mall.

Officers were called to the mall just after 5:30 p.m. last Friday for a report that a man seemed to be under the influence of drugs and “was creating quite a scene.”

Officers arrived to find Andre Morgan, 33, in the parking lot of the east side of the building. According to a police report, Morgan was alarming patrons of the mall due to his behavior and when told by an officer to relax, he smacked his buttocks and yelled, “shut up.”

Police said Morgan began to walk into the mall again, and when he was told by an officer to stop, he tried to run away.

The officer managed to get Morgan into handcuffs but said Morgan continued to scream and yell profanities at officers, medics and firefighters. A medic tried to evaluate Morgan to see if he needed treatment, but police said Morgan spit on the first responder’s face.

Morgan was taken to the hospital for treatment and later to the Mahoning County Jail. He was charged with disorder conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and harassment by an inmate.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.