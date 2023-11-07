BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect on a warrant for a drug trafficking charge during a traffic stop in Boardman on Tuesday.

Just before 4:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a company vehicle that Edward Knox, 31, of Youngstown, was driving as it turned onto Karago Avenue from Market Street. Police noted in their report that the vehicle did not have taillights.

Once stopped, police found that Knox had a warrant for his arrest on a felony drug trafficking charge from Boardman, so they took him into custody.

Police said in April, they received a tip from a confidential informant that Knox was selling drugs in the township.

In May, officers and members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit used the informant to purchase fentanyl from Knox, according to a police report.

The charge against Knox was filed Monday, according to court records. He’s scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment at 4 p.m. Thursday.