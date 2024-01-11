BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man suspected of driving through several mailboxes late Wednesday afternoon was later spotted inside Boardman High School with a loaded gun.

Christian Williams, 43, of North Jackson, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of using weapons while intoxicated, inducing panic, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal conveyance of a weapon at school.

Reports said police were looking for the driver of a car, later identified as Williams, who had driven off the road and crashed into several mailboxes about 5:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of Hitchcock Road when police received a call that a man was at the 7777 Glenwood Ave. high school with a gun in his waistband.

Police arrived and a teacher told them he was going into the school when a man who was sitting near the door followed him in, reports said. At first, the teacher thought the man might have been a band parent, but when he noticed the man, later identified as Williams, had a gun in his waist, he told Williams that guns are not allowed in the school.

Williams responded by saying he had a concealed carry permit, but the teacher told him he is still not allowed to have a gun on school property, reports said. Reports said the teacher also kept several students from entering the area Williams was in and he eventually left.

Police searched outside the school and found Williams on Glenwood Avenue by the school, reports said. When he was taken into custody, officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his waist as well as two loaded magazines of ammunition and a crack pipe.

The school was going to be locked down because a band concert was about to begin, but that was lifted when Williams was arrested.

Williams told police that he had taken fentanyl and pills earlier and he had to be given Narcan at the police station, reports said. Reports said he also admitted to crashing the car he was driving earlier.

Police found that car abandoned in the 500 block of Green Garden Drive with heavy damage, reports said. Inside the car, police found “long gun accessories” and .223-caliber ammunition, reports said.