BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing OVI and other charges after police say he was involved in a chase in a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., an officer reported seeing a vehicle drive through a red light at a high rate of speed at Boardman Poland Road and Market Street. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but said it failed to stop at another red light on Boardman Canfield Road and Glenwood Avenue, turning northbound.

According to a police report, the officer then pursued the vehicle, which continued speeding around 90 miles per hour, losing control and fishtailing multiple times. The chase continued until the vehicle stopped abruptly on Glenwood Avenue, just south of Brainard Drive, according to the report.

Police ordered the driver, identified as Kealin Jenkins, 33, out of the car and took him into custody. An officer noted that Jenkins smelled of alcohol and that he also admitted to smoking crack cocaine recently. There was also an open “Ice” beer in the vehicle’s cupholder, which Jenkins admitted to drinking and asked if he could have more of it, according to the report.

While investigating, police noted that the vehicle’s window was broken and the steering column was peeled, indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen.

An officer contacted the vehicle’s owner, who lived in Youngstown, and he believed that the vehicle had been parked in his driveway. He came to get the vehicle and was told to file a stolen vehicle report, the report stated.

Police arrested Jenkins on charges of OVI, receiving stolen property, open container, driving under suspension, reckless operation and failure to comply after reporting that breath test results on Jenkins showed a result of .174, above the legal driving limit of .08.

Police said Jenkins admitted that the car was stolen but said he got it from two juveniles in Youngstown but provided no description or other information to identify any suspects.

Jenkins was arraigned Tuesday, with a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 12.