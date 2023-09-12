BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was cited with OVI after attempting to drive around a Saturday night OVI checkpoint.

The Mahoning County Task Force was conducting an OVI checkpoint at Market Street and Hillman Saturday night when just after after 10 p.m. a driver briefly stopped before bypassing the checkpoint, ignoring multiple calls from officers to stop, reports state.

Officers pursued the vehicle, pulling it over further south on Market Street near Elva. When officers questioned the driver, Michael Rubin IV, regarding why he failed to stop, reports state a passenger told police it was her fault and she had told him to keep going.

Reports state the smell of alcohol came from the car, and Rubin said the passengers had been drinking and said he had a couple of beers as well. After conducting multiple field sobriety tests, officers placed Rubin under arrest for OVI. A sober driver was contacted to pick up the vehicle and the remaining passengers.

Rubin was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of OVI and failure to yield to a stop sign/red light. He is set to return to court for pretrial on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

In total, Saturday night’s checkpoint resulted in six arrests.