BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Monday arrested a man while serving a search warrant at a Boardman Township home for police in Tennessee.

Ronald Miller Jr., no age given, was taken into custody at a home in the single-digit block of Gertrude Avenue.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said investigators are assisting Morristown, Tennessee police in an investigation, but he would not say what that investigation is or why Miller was taken into custody.

Boardman police assisted Youngstown police at the home, but Tennessee authorities were not present, Simon said.

Evidence was also seized, but Simon refused to elaborate on what kind of evidence that was.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau headed up the investigation on the Youngstown end and helped to write and coordinate the search warrant.