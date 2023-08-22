BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested Monday and accused of trying to break into the WKBN 27 First News building is facing a list of charges in connection to the incident, according to a police report.

Jerome Gilmer, 22, is facing charges of retaliation, intimidation and vandalism, as well as one charge of obstructing official business, all stemming from a Monday incident at the TV studio on Sunset Drive.

Police were called to the First News building around 12:30 p.m. after an employee reported that a man kicked and shattered the front door to the building after he was denied entry, reports state.

The employee told police Gilmer demanded to be let into the business, and then began to bang on the intercom, glass door and wall after being told he could not be let inside without an appointment, reports state.

The man kicked the door, shattering the lower portion of it, and then fled the scene.

The First News employee provided police with a description of Gilmer, who police later found walking south on Midlothian Boulevard, reports state.

Police began questioning Gilmer, whose identity was unknown at the time, about the incident. Reports state Gilmer told police he “didn’t know his name” and that he was simply walking in the area before telling the officer he was going to do “some bad s— to you.”

Reports state the officer asked Gilmer if he was threatening him, to which he reportedly responded “Yeah I sure am. … Take that badge off.”

Reports state Gilmer eventually admitted to shattering the door and was placed in handcuffs, although he still refused to identify himself.

Police then arrested Gilmer on the charges of vandalism, intimidation of a public servant, retaliation and obstructing official business.

Gilmer appeared in county court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing and is set to return for arraignment on Aug. 29 at 11 a.m.