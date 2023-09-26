BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police said he was found with a car stolen from a Boardman dealership during an attempted theft from Sheetz.

Tyler Penwell, 23, is charged with breaking and entering, a felony theft charge and possessing criminal tools. Penwell is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge.

Police were called to a car dealership in the 5200 block of Boardman Poland Road around 2 a.m. Monday. According to a police report, someone broke open a window at the business and stole car keys. Reports said that a black 2017 Chevy Equinox was missing from the car lot.

Police said they then learned that the stolen vehicle had been recovered during a prior theft report in which Penwell was found with the stolen vehicle. Penwell also had a tool to break glass with him at the time.

Police said Penwell had been caught trying to steal a white cable from Sheetz on Boardman-Poland Road just before midnight Sunday. When he was stopped, he was found to have been driving the Chevy Equinox, even though it didn’t have plates on it and Penwell didn’t have a valid driver’s license, the report stated.

Penwell said the car belonged to a woman who went with another person to make a food delivery, the report stated.

While police were on the scene, witnesses approached them to report hearing Penwell bragging about stealing the vehicle from a car dealership, as well as stealing a dirtbike the previous day, the report stated.

Police later arrested Penwell on charges related to the car theft during a felony traffic stop at the corner of Youngstown-Poland Road and Creed Street. Penwell was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, the report stated.

Penwell was arraigned Tuesday, and his next hearing is scheduled for October 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.