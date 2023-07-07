BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Thursday after reports say he took $23,000 from an elderly woman in exchange for services that he never completed.

David Shaffer, 48, is charged with two counts of theft in the Mahoning County Jail Friday morning.

According to a Boardman police report, the victim reported she had used a roofing company a year ago that Shaffer worked at.

At a later date, Shaffer came to the victim’s house in Boardman and told her he had been let go, reports say. He asked the victim if he could work on some projects around the house he noticed she needed done.

Shaffer told the victim she needed new cabinets in the bathroom and kitchen, reports say. The victim says she gave Shaffer over $23,000 over the course of months.

Reports say none of the work was ever done.

The victim had documents noting the transactions, according to the report.